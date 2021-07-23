Guyanese man charged for sexually molesting 11-Y-O niece in Trinidad

A 31-year-old Guyanese national has been charged with sexually molesting his 11-year-old niece in Trinidad and Tobago, according to a CMC news report.

The accused, an operator, was denied bail when he appeared before a Siparia magistrate on nine sexual charges — seven counts of sexual penetration and two counts of sexual touching of a child, the report stated.

He was remanded into custody until August 16 pending criminal tracing from his homeland, CMC report.

“He was charged after a girl and her father told police of the series of sexual assaults over a one-year period.

“According to the girl, during the alleged acts, which occurred from June 2020 to June 2021, her uncle sexually penetrated and touched her inappropriately,” CMC reported.