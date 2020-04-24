Guyanese mechanic, Venezuelan companion fined, sentenced to jail for drugs in belongings

One day after being nabbed with a total of 1, 719 grammes of cannabis at the Bartica Stelling, Region Seven, (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) a Guyanese mechanic and his Venezuelan female companion were hauled before the Court where they were both fined and sentenced to jail.

Twenty-three-year-old Roxana Suarez and Abdul Leow, 24, made virtual video appearances at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal on Friday to answer to the charges of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Suarez along with Leow were charged separately and both pleaded ‘guilty’. They were each sentenced to three (3) years in prison. In addition, Suarez was also fined $2,578,500 while Leow $1, 426,500 for the crime(s).

On Thursday, around 09:30h today, policemen while acting on information, located the duo at the Bartica Stelling and conducted searches on them and their belongings.

Three parcels of cannabis seeds, leaves and stems were found wrapped inside transparent plastic and hidden separately in one female Gucci hand purse, a yellow handbag and a haversack that one of the suspects was carrying at the time.

The parcels, when weighed, totaled 951 grammes of marijuana.

Meanwhile, the other suspect had been carrying a black haversack which contained five (5) parcels of cannabis seeds, leaves and stems also wrapped in transparent plastic.

These five parcels amounted to 1, 719 grammes.

While in police custody, the mechanic reported stated that a man called “Gully” had packed their bags and requested that they take them for his (the mechanic) father.