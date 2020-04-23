Guyanese mechanic, Venezuelan companion found with drugs at Bartica Stelling

A 24-year-old Guyanese mechanic along with his 23-year-old female Venezuelan companion are now in hot water after police ranks swooped down on them at the Bartica Stelling, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and discovered narcotics hidden in their belongings.

The two suspects are said to hail from Corriverton, Berbice, and were travelling into Region Seven to visit the mechanic’s father.

Reports are that around 09:30h today, policemen while acting on information, located the duo and conducted searches on them and their belongings. Three parcels of cannabis seeds, leaves and stems were found wrapped inside transparent plastic and hidden separately in one female Gucci hand purse, a yellow handbag and a haversack that one suspect was carrying at the time.

The parcels, when weighed, totaled 951 grammes of marijuana.

Meanwhile, the other suspect had been carrying a black haversack which contained five (5) parcels of cannabis seeds, leaves and stems also wrapped in transparent plastic.

When weighed, the five parcels amounted to 1, 719 grammes.

Both suspects were immediately arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station with their belongings and the narcotics.

While in police custody, the mechanic while being cautioned stated that a man called “Gully” had packed their bags and requested that they take them for his (the mechanic) father.

The duo remain in custody as investigations into the matter continue.