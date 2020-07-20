Guyanese murdered by Venezuelan during row over female at birthday party

An 18-year-old Guyanese miner was knifed to death by a teenage Venezuelan miner at a birthday party while they were arguing about a female who had been attending the event.

Dead is Shadrech Martin of Aishalton Village, South Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo). Martin was stabbed to death in the wee hours of Sunday morning at a shop in Marudi Backdam, Region Nine, while attending a female friend’s birthday party.

The 16-year-old Venezuelan suspect is said to be a miner who also works in the Marudi Backdam area.

Reports are that on Sunday around 00:20h, Martin had been consuming alcoholic beverages at the party with the teenage suspect when a row ensued between the duo over a female who was present at the celebrations.

The argument subsequently escalated and quickly turned physical.

The 16-year-old perpetrator then pulled a knife from the waist of his pants and stabbed Martin to the upper right side of his chest resulting in the 18-year-old miner falling to the ground.

A bleeding Martin was rushed to the Aishalton Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile the 16-year-old assailant was arrested and is currently in police custody pending investigations. Martin’s body is at the Lethem Hospital Mortuary where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).