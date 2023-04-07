GUYANESE MUST FOLLOW CHRIST’S PRINCIPLE OF LOVE & COMPASSION IN CELEBRATION OF EASTER – RELIGIOUS LEADERS URGE

As Guyana observes the Easter weekend, Christian leaders urge citizens to eschew negative elements such as selfishness, jealousy, and envy and instead exhibit love, compassion, selflessness, and empathy. These qualities should be the hallmark of the Easter celebrations. Antonio Dey provides more details in this report.
