Guyanese Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon Visits Ghana

Guyanese Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon has visited Ghana to speak at a church forum organized by the Cedar Mountain AOG Church.

The leading opposition leader and former minister of Guyana also used the opportunity to re-establish political relations with the West African country.

During his visit, Mr. Joseph Harmon visited the former president and leading opposition leader of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama where he discussed political relations with Ghana and the National Democratic Congress.

He also made several visits to corporate entities and like-minded individuals in the country.