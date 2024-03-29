GUYANESE PUBLIC SERVANTS WILL BE PLACED ON THE BACK BURNER IF GOV’T RECRUITS FOREIGNERS – NORTON



Opposition leader Aubrey Norton has expressed concerns that Guyana’s public servants, particularly healthcare workers and teachers, might be sidelined if the government proceeds with its strategy to hire foreign personnel. Norton’s apprehensions highlight the potential implications for local employment and the prioritization of resources within critical public sectors. This stance reflects broader debates on the balance between addressing immediate workforce needs through foreign recruitment and investing in the development and retention of domestic talent. Dacia Richards has more details in her report.

