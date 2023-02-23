After a lengthy hiatus due to COVID- 19 Guyanese are ready to Mix, and Mash as one Guyana as the nation celebrates 53 years as a republic. Antonio Dey took to the streets of the city on Thursday to find out from Guyanese their plans for celebrating the day.
GUYANESE READY TO ‘MIX AND MASH’ AS ONE GUYANA ON REPUBLIC DAY
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on