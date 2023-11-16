GUYANESE TO BENEFIT FROM OIL AND GAS TRAINING PROGRAMMES

The Ministry of Natural Resources is taking steps to enhance the capacity of Guyanese individuals to meet the increasing demands of the Oil and gas sector. Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat highlighted that approximately six thousand Guyanese are already part of the workforce, and the Ministry is committed to further increasing local employment opportunities. Please refer to Dacia Richards’ report for additional details on this initiative.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on