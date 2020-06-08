Guyanese woman, male companion arrested in Trinidad for trafficking counterfeit cards, possession of card-making equipment

-expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today

A 27-year-old Guyanese female along with a 30-year-old Canadian male are expected to be hauled before a Court in Trinidad and Tobago tomorrow after they were charged for trafficking counterfeit cards and possession of card-making equipment.

Thirty-year-old Canadian Kingson Yogonathan

Geeta Mohabir and Kingson Yogonathan, both of Pine Place, Mausica, were arrested following

several weeks of investigations by officers of the Twin Islands Fraud Squad’s ABM Task Force.

Mohabir, a Guyanese national, was

charged with one (1) count of possession of card-making equipment and one (1) count of trafficking in counterfeit cards.

Meanwhile, Yogonathan was charged with two (2) counts of trafficking in counterfeit cards and one (1) count of possession of card-making equipment.

According to the Trinidadian media, the two were held by officers of the ABM Task Force at an apartment at Pine Place, Mausica.

Police ranks in Trinidad stated that when they arrived at the apartment in question, they observed a male suspect leaving the premises in a motor vehicle.

As such, the car was intercepted by the lawmen and the man was subjected to a search.

Four (4) counterfeit cards, along with several ATM receipts, being found stashed inside of his left shoe.

Meanwhile, a search of the apartment unearthed one (1) bulletproof vest, a “red dot scope”, a quantity of “card skimming equipment” along with quantity of counterfeit cards. These items were seized upom discovery.

Additionally, the Trinidadian policemen stated that a female suspect who lives at the address was also detained in connection with the finds.