GUYANESE WOMEN URGED TO KNOW THEIR ‘NUMBERS’ AND LIVE LONGER

“Know your numbers” was the key takeaway from the health village event organized by the Ministry in honor of International Women’s Day. Renata Burnette has all the details in this report, highlighting the importance of women understanding their health statistics.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on