GUYTIE EXHIBITORS ATTEND CAPACITY BUILDING WORKSHOP

A Trade Facilitation workshop and Corporate Social Responsibility session commenced on Monday and will conclude on Friday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre as fifty-five registered exhibitors seek to build their capacity to participate in this year’s Guyana Trade Investment Exhibition (GUYTIE).

According to the Coordinator for GUYTIE, Tameca Sukhdeo-Singh, the workshops will build the capacity of the export-ready producers.

“One of the things we recognised from GUYTIE 2018 is that we need to help prepare our exhibitors for the show because this business-to-business exhibition means one-on-one sessions with buyers and investors. They need to be prepared to understand what is trade facilitation and what is corporate social responsibility.”

The workshops are being facilitated with the support of the Canadian High Commission, Caribbean Executive Service Organisation (CESO) and the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA) and Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest).

CESO is an international not-for-profit organisation funded by the Canadian government that works to grow sustainable inclusive businesses. Its consultants are deployed to provide advice to businesses around the world including Guyana.

CEDA is the the only regional trade and investment promotion agency in the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) grouping and serves the 15 member states Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM).

More workshops are planned before the official opening of GUYTIE 2020 in May.