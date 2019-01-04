GWI TO USE LESS ​CHEMICALS TO TREAT WATER IN 2019

There will be fewer chemicals, including Alum, added to the water to supply to hundreds of thousands of GWI customers. The water company says that the reduction chemicals could save the company money. Javone
Alums have a number of common chemical properties. Aluminum sulfate or alum is used as flocculants to remove unwanted color and turbidity from water supplies. It has been used since ancient times for this purpose and its use together with filtration is standard practice in conventional water treatment processes around the world The Guyana Water Inc., however, reports that approximately 600 million dollars
The managing director outlined that, GWI had been using chemicals for decades to treat the surface water, which is supplied to residences. Executive Director of Operations at GWI Dwayne Shako explained the new venture of filtering water will first be utilized at GWI’s Shelter Belt in the Linden and Bartica locations. The Operations Director says that monies saved can go towards a project to increase the pressure of water coming through taps.