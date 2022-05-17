Hadfield Street woman stabbed, ex-boyfriend on the run



39-year-old Sharon Hoppie was stabbed by her ex boyfriend in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Hoppie of Hadfield Street, Lodge, remains in stable condition at the hospital.

The 36-year-old ex-boyfriend, who was not identified in the police report, is yet to be apprehended. Police say they have made checks for the suspect but have been unsuccessful up to the time of this report.

According to initial investigations, the victim and the accused shared a relationship that ended about two months ago. However, the suspect would visit from time to time.

It was stated that Hoppie began a new relationship.

In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, around 00:30hrs, the accused visited the victim’s home and met the male, who subsequently left.

This caused an argument between Hoppie and her ex partner. In the report, it stated that since it was past midnight, “she allowed the accused to sleep at her home”.

“The victim went to bed at about 02:00 hrs, leaving the suspect in the house. At 03:30 hrs, the accused went into the victim’s room, which was not locked, and went over her with a knife in his right hand. She tried to fight the accused off and he dealt her a stab to her left-side neck and another to her right-side abdomen, after which he exited the house and fled the scene to an unknown location.” Police stated.

An alarm was raised and she was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by a neighbour.

The matter was reported to the police on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at about 04:20 hrs.

Checks were made for the accused but he is still to be apprehended.

Police investigations are ongoing.