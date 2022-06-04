Hague Labourer arrested with 76 grams of Ganja

At around 14:00 hrs today (June 4, 2022), Police ranks on mobile patrol with Force motorcycles CK 8354, CK 8359 and CK 1073 at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, arrested a man with 76 grams of suspected marijuana in a bag.

The 30-year-old labourer of Hague, West Coast Demerara was arrested by Police today in Regional Division #3 after he was seen in an empty lot holding a bulky black plastic bag in his hands and acting in a suspicious manner.

One of the ranks on patrol identified himself as a police to the suspect and requested to carry out a search on his person.

The suspect dropped the bulky plastic bag at his feet, and the police rank then took possession of same and opened it in the presence of the suspect and the other ranks on patrol.

Inside the bag was a sheet of newspaper containing several small transparent zip lock plastic bags, each containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The labourer was arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station. The suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and it amounted to seventy six (76) grams.

The suspect was placed into custody pending investigation.