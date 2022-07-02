Hairdresser found dumped along Corentyne Public Road was Strangled, PME reveals

A post mortem examination performed on the body of Donalesa Park, a 29-year-old hairdresser from #2 Village, Canje, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice – Corentyne) revealed that she was strangled to death.

The body was identified by the deceased aunt, Shalana Park, a Doctor of Recht Door-Zee, West Bank Demerara

The discovery of the mother of one being dumped in a garbage bag along the Courtland Public Road sent shockwaves across the country.

According to reports, Park left home on Wednesday morning braid some hair in East Canje, Berbice. However, when she turned up the client was not there and instead she allegedly went to the home of a 33 year old

suspect.

That soldier has since been held in connection to the disappearance and murder of the woman. According to reports, he has denied any involvement.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information that could help investigators put the pieces together are being asked to contact the nearest Police station or call 911.