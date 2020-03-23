HAND WASHING FACILITY AT STABROEK

To increase awareness of the importance of regular hand washing to avoid possible infection and transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19, the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central partnered with Guyana Water Incorporated to install a hand washing station at the Stabroek Market Square on Sunday.

President of the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central, Andrew Boyle said that the initiative is to encourage individuals to wash their hands because it will help to lower the spread of the coronavirus. Club members also distributed bottles of hand sanitizers to vendors and passersby while encouraging them to practice healthy hygiene.

The organisation intends to install hand washing stations, with the help of other stakeholders, across Guyana with the markets being targeted first.

Systems are in place for the refilling of sanitising detergents when those currently installed run low. The hand washing station provides 24 hour service and is located in close to the Police Outpost.

Among the stakeholders highlighted for their contribution towards the installation of the hand washing station were, Chung’s Global, Fix it Electrical and General Contracting, City Printery, MDE Solutions, Tidy Up and Banks DIH Limited.

Persons interested in collaborating with the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central in the fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19, are encouraged to contact Jeffery Walcott on telephone number 592-618-5000.

DPI