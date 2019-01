As you celebrate the festivities with your friends and families, the management and staff of HGPTV would like to express a heartfelt thank you for your continued support.

HGPTV wish you luck, prosperity, and health. As we look forward to serving you again, throughout 2019.

Here is the late Terry Nelson aka Omar Farouk, and founder of HGPTV with his 1966 classic “I wish you A Happy New Year’

I WISH YOU A HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Written and Performed By: Terry Nelson aka Omar Farouk.