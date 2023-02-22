Harbour Bridge to be closed for 24 hours on Feb. 25 for emergency repairs

The Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) on Wednesday announced that the bridge would be closed on February 25, 2023, for 24 hours to facilitate emergency repair works to span 8.

“This closure will take place from Sunday, February 26th 2023, 3 AM to Monday, February 27th 2023, 3 am,” the Corporation said.

The Corporation added that these works have become critical after the Panama-registered oil tanker, MV Tradewind Passion, crashed into the floating structure last year and rendered it inoperable for several days.

“Citizens are assured that this inconvenience is absolutely necessary at this time to ensure the structural integrity of the bridge for the safety of everyone crossing.”

The statement added, “The Management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation also wishes to express our gratitude for the continued support of both citizens and visitors.”

Editor’s Note: Initially, the Bridge was scheduled to be closed from 11:59 pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023, to 11:59 pm on Sunday. However, the Public Works Ministry adjusted the time to Sunday, February 26th, 2023, at 3 am to Monday, February 27th, 2023, at 3 AM.

