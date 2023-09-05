Harlem fatal accident: Pensioner was crossing the road when he was struck down – Police

Abdool Mohamed, who was killed in an accident on the Harlem Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Sunday, was riding across the road in front of his house when he was struck down by a car.

This is according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), who noted that Mohamed of Lot 5 Harlem met his demise at about 18:20h.

The Police Force said that motor car PAE 4134, driven by a 26-year-old man, was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when he alleged that Mohamed rode across the road from north to south on his electric cycle.

While the pensioner crossed the road, the car’s left front portion collided with the electric cycle, pitching the 73-year-old man onto the roadway.

The elderly man was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police claimed that the car driver was arrested, and a breathalyser test showed no trace of alcohol in his breath.

Mohamed’s body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME).

