HARMON, RAMJATTAN MEET WITH CANADIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER

0
53

Leader of the Opposition Joseph Harmon, and Khemraj Ramjattan, leader of the Alliance for Change Party, on Wednesday, met with the new Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman, to shed
light a wide range of issues affecting the country which they are adamant require urgent attention. Wendell Badrie reports

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.