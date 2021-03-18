HARMON, RAMJATTAN MEET WITH CANADIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER

Leader of the Opposition Joseph Harmon, and Khemraj Ramjattan, leader of the Alliance for Change Party, on Wednesday, met with the new Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman, to shed
light a wide range of issues affecting the country which they are adamant require urgent attention. Wendell Badrie reports
Leader of the Opposition Joseph Harmon, and Khemraj Ramjattan, leader of the Alliance for Change Party, on Wednesday, met with the new Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman, to shed