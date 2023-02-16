Haslington woman dies after car ploughs into trench; driver flees after arriving at hospital

Samantha Moffatt, a 41-year-old female vender of Lot 30 Block 20 Haslington New Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was killed on Wednesday after the driver of the car she was in lost control and ended up in a trench near the Enmore Public Road.

The incident, which occurred at about 05:00h, involved motorcar PZZ 7712, driven by a 24-year-old of Lot 78 Middle Walk, Buxton.

Reports are that the motorcar was proceeding along the Public Road at an alleged fast rate of speed when the driver lost control and ended up in a trench.

As a result, Moffatt, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was flung out of the car and into the trench, where she received injuries about her body.

She and the driver was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

But on arrival at the hospital, the driver getaway. Notwithstanding, Moffatt was admitted but later succumbed while receiving medical treatment. The Police are hunting for the driver as the investigation continues.

Like this: Like Loading...