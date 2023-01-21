‘Heads’ and ‘Gaza’ charged with murder of elderly Black Bush Polder couple

Harichan Persaud, 22, and Emanuel Whittington, 27, have been charged and remanded to prison for the murder of the elderly Black Bush Polder couple.

Persaud, also known as ‘Heads’ and Emanuel Whittington, called ‘Gaza,’ were hauled before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh in the Albion Magistrate’s Court and were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The charge against the duo is that on January 17, 2023, at Lot 26 Community Zone, South Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice, they murdered 59-year-old Sarasauti Devi Budraj, called ‘Seeta,’ and her husband, 67-year-old Subnath Budraj, called ‘Bull Boy,’ during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

They were remanded to prison until February 7, 2023, and the matter was transferred to the Mibikuri Magistrate’s Court.

Persaud had told investigators that he went to the couple’s house to execute a robbery but was recognised during the act.

As a result, he and Whittington allegedly decided to kill the elderly couple and set the house on fire in a bid to destroy any evidence.

At the time of his arrest, Police recovered the couple’s gold chain, phone cards, and other items in his home.

It was reported that a fire erupted at the couple’s Yakasari, Black Bush Polder home between 4:00h and 4:30h on Tuesday, and neighbours formed a bucket brigade and quelled the blaze.

A neighbour entered the house and saw Saraswattie lying face down in the dining area with a knife stuck in her neck. At the same time, her husband was seen with chop wounds on his body.

