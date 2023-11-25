On Friday, the Men’s Health Unit of the Ministry of Health hosted a Health Fair focusing on raising awareness about men’s health and wellness. The event aimed to educate individuals about various health issues specific to men and connect them with relevant health services provided by the Ministry. This initiative represents a proactive approach towards promoting and improving men’s health. Kerese Gonsalves provides a detailed report on the fair, its activities, and its objectives, highlighting the significance of such events in public health promotion.
HEALTH FAIR RAISES AWARENESS ON MEN’S WELL-BEING
