Health Minister confirms mobile vaccination sites for remote areas

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, has today said that the ministry will be establishing a number of mobile vaccination sites in an effort to reach remote areas throughout the country. He however noted that the fixed vaccination sites that have been administering the jab so far, will continue to remain operational.

Dr Anthony confirmed that mobile teams would be placed at several remote areas where the public is being urged to access those facilities in order to receive their vaccines.

“We’ve taken the decision where we are going to have fixed sites in all the regions so people know these sites are there, they can come anytime and get their vaccines there and, in addition to that, for some of the most geographically challenging regions, we’ll continue to have mobile teams.”

The Minister of Health has been encouraging persons to access the sites in order to get inoculated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine along with one of the available booster shots which are now available to anyone aged 18 years old and above.

“On the coast here, we think it’s important that we put fixed sites and publicise where those sites are so that people can come to them.”

Minister Anthony also confirmed in his briefing that figures indicate more and more persons are accessing booster shots at this time.

“We have seen a lot of people coming out to get their vaccines, like yesterday for example we had 3, 225 persons who came for vaccines…and of those we had 1, 521 who came for boosters, so people are coming out to get their vaccines and we want to encourage that.”

According to official figures from the Ministry of Health, as of Tuesday, 414, 932 or 80.9 percent of Guyana’s adult population took the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 301, 058 or 58.7 percent are fully immunised.

Meanwhile, some 31, 203 or 42.8 percent of children between the ages of 12 to 17 received the first dose while 22, 141 or 30.4 percent took both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Some 18, 982 persons have now received booster doses.