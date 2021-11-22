Health Minister confirms systems now in place for Venezuelan migrants to access medical services

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, during his Monday COVID19 briefing confirmed that systems have now been put in place following reports of Venezuelan migrants suffering from malnutrition and other ailments at the Guyana/Venezuela border in Region One (Barima-Waini).

According to Dr Anthony, the migrants will now be able to access medical services at the Port Kaituma District Hospital, following a recent government outreach to the community of Anabisi.

Dr Anthony stated that “if they have any medical challenges, they will be able to sort them out very quickly. They don’t have to wait on an intervention like this. They now have a systematic way if they have any problems, that they can come to the Port Kaituma hospital and get access to medical service.”

According to information from the Ministry, some 198 persons from 25 families have settled in the area which is located approximately 15 minutes from Port Kaituma.

The health minister disclosed that the medical team examined 20 children on Saturday, many of which were treated for skin rashes, upper respiratory and diarrhoeal diseases. And of the 20 children, 4 were taken to the Port Kaituma Regional Hospital for further medical treatment.

A number of hampers containing essential items and food were distributed to affected families by the Civil Defence Commission.