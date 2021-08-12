Health Minister encourages teachers to get vaccinated

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, is appealing to teachers to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and students from contracting a severe form of COVID-19 disease.

The Minister made this plea when he officially rolled out the Government’s ‘Because We Care’ cash grant distribution exercise at the Bel Air Primary School.

He noted the challenges of the pandemic, which he noted has made life increasingly difficult for many families. As such, he reminded those gathered at the school, the faster Guyana achieves herd immunity, the faster the country can return to normality.

“We have been going from school to school distributing these grants, so that it can assist the parents in getting the necessary things for their children who are in school.

“Covid has been a big disrupter for all of us and it’s not only in health, but it is also in education as you can see, and we know how that has affected our children.”

Minister Anthony noted that the work of educators is important and integral to the nation’s development and, therefore, urged them to lead by example and get inoculated.

“You are among the most educated in our society. You read a lot; we depend on you to educate the next generation and we also want you to be safe.

“We don’t want any teacher to get Covid. We don’t want you to be infected; we don’t want you to go in no hospital, we don’t want you to die from Covid. And, the only way we can prevent that is to make sure that a vaccine is available to you and that you take that vaccine.”

Following the official programme, Minister Anthony engaged with parents, guardians and staff at the school. During this interaction, he responded to many concerns persons had about the vaccines.

