Health Minister promises Amputees that Gov’t is working to provide prosthesis “in the shortest possible time”

In observance of Limb Loss Awareness Month, the Ministry of Health Rehabilitation and Disability Services Department hosted their first ever, Amputee Health Fair at the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre.

There, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony told amputees that the Ministry is concerned about their well-beings and is working towards providing prosthesis to those in need in the shortest possible time. He also gave encouraging messages to those in attendance.

The event was organised to spread awareness as well as give hope to the amputees.

To serve the amputees present at the fair, there were Nutritionists, representatives from the Diabetic Foot Center, a Pharmacist, representatives from the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), a Lawyer, a Social Worker, and other representatives from the Janice E. Simons Orthotics and Prosthetics Workshop.

Free blood sugar and blood pressure testing was done on sight.