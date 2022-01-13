HEALTH MINISTER WARNS THAT OMICRON SYMPTOMS RESEMBLE THE FLU

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony has warned that the symptoms associated with the Omicron variant of COVID19 are similar to that of the flu virus. The Minster made these remarks during his daily COVID19 briefing as he urged persons to get vaccinated against the virus.

Dr Anthony noted that, ‘here in Guyana, we haven’t seen many cases of persons having flu and at the same time coronavirus. What we have seen with the current surge with the omicron variant, is that the disease resembles more like a flu, the symptoms are similar”

On that note, Dr Anthony said that some of the common symptoms associated with an Omicron infection are a stuffy and runny nose, sore throat, as well as headaches. However he stated that doctors would know how to tell the difference between the common flu and the coronavirus.

“And that is why it’s important to distinguish between the two and the doctors that we have in the system, I’m sure they know how to do that differentiation”, according to Dr Anthony.

Dr Anthony also encouraged employers to put stricter policies in place in order to stem the spread of the virus. He noted that employers should undertake sanitizing, masking, social distancing and also encourage all employees to be fully vaccinated.