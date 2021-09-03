Health Ministry grants approval for several interior resorts to reopened

The Guyana Tourism Authority is happy to announce that 5 tourism establishments have been granted their conditional approvals for reopening. Adel’s Resort, Aracari Hotel Inc., Castle Royale Hotel, Splashmin’s Fun Park and Surama Eco-Lodge can now commence welcoming travellers and their guests to their properties based on the guidelines tied to the National COVID-19 measures and GTA’s recommended Hygiene and Sanitation protocols. To date, 63% of Interior Lodges and Resorts, and 43% of Tour Operators have received conditional approvals to reopen.

In accordance with section 6 (6) of No. 19 gazetted COVID-19 Safety Measures, the Guyana Tourism Authority, with no objection from the Ministry of Health and the National COVID-19 Task Force, grants a conditional approval for the reopening of the establishments.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had put a pause on the tourism sector which included several resorts across the country. However, in the government’s phased reopening, several resorts have been given the go ahead to conduct their businesses as usual.