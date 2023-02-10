Health Ministry records one more COVID-19 death

A 67-year-old man from Region Six is the latest COVID-19 fatality, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The man died on February 8, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,297.

The Ministry noted that the man’s vaccination status is unknown, as well as if he received a booster.

“The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.”

The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and his family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

Further, Guyanese are encouraged to continue observing the public health measures set out by the Ministry of Health.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline on telephone numbers 231-1166, 226-7480, or 624-6674.

