Health Ministry reports an increase of persons taking COVID-19 jabs

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, has reported an increase in the number of persons taking the COVID-19 vaccines.The Minister made this disclosure last week during one of his daily COVID-19 update.“Over the last day we have seen some interesting movements in people coming out to get their first dose. We have had more than 1,900 persons coming out at our various sites to get their first vaccine, that is significant improvement from the day before. So, I want to encourage persons to continue to come out and get their first dose.”

In August’s stipulated COVID-19 guideline, the government instituted a policy where those who are vaccinated can access government agencies and services without providing a negative PCR test along with an appointment. This decision has caused a nationwide conversation since most are saying that no sort of consultations were done before a decision was made. The Opposition Party believes that this move by the government was a ‘dictatorial approach.’Minister Anthon has said there are enough vaccines for the country’s adult population and he encourages the public to get inoculated. Up to August 6, 260,403 persons have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 143,303 persons are fully vaccinated.