HEALTH WORKERS ON PROTEST LINE BEING VICTIMIZED

The Guyana Public Service Union is reporting that a number of healthcare workers who have participated in recent strike actions across the country are being threatened by officials at health institutions. This the union says will not be taken lightly as it will continue to support the aggrieved employees. More from Temika Rodney.
What nonsense. GPSU is proving daily to be anti government. Clearly with a country so devastating placed in poverty by a group of money hunger power drunk geriatrics are we to sit by and accept this ? Why don’t you reporter ask the question as to why don’t we allow the country to move forward.
