Healthcare Call Centre to be operational in 2023 – GO-Invest

The Guyana Office for Investment, the Investment Agency of the Guyana Government, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will see a Healthcare Call Centre operational in Guyana this year.

In a statement on Saturday, the Agency said this is a direct result of the recent visit to India by President Irfaan Ali in February of this year.

Decipher Health Records Inc., headquartered in Bengaluru (India), provides offshore back-office services to medical doctors in the United States of America.

Founded in 2000, Decipher has provided real-time scribing, revenue cycle management services, and allied transcription services.

In India, Decipher operates out of 4 cities, employing over 750 people to render these services. All of Decipher’s facilities are HIPAA-compliant, with state-of-the-art technology.

Head of the Investment Agency, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, indicated that President Ali had prioritised the Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) sector, given Guyana’s qualifications of NearShore to the Americas, Time Zone, and a young educated population.

This Call Centre, according to the press release, will add to the thousands of jobs the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has committed during the life of its government.

“We are building four new Call Centre shells in Essequibo and Berbice and refurbishing the Enmore and Tuschen Call Centres. We are also pleased that the Call Centre in Linden, Region 10 that was signed with Midas is functioning, and young Guyanese have access to jobs that were terminated by the last Government,” Ramsaroop said.

Decipher Health Records is visiting possible locations and working through the implementation stage to establish the Call Centre. Its target once fully operational is 300 seats.

Dr. Ramsaroop stated, “This signing is an indication of the Government of Guyana’s initiatives to create employment throughout the country and facilitate the rapid expansion of economic activities countrywide to boost the economy and support the diversification of the non-oil sector.”

