It’s a serious time for people who have Capuchin monkeys as pets. The Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission says that from July 1, possessing or selling these animals will be strictly prohibited. For those who already own these pets but fail to register the animals or those who choose to breach the ban, a hefty fine ranging from$750,000 to 2M GYD and a possible three-year prison sentence awaits them. Tarik Braithwaite tells us more.

Related