HELP IS STILL POURING IN FOR MAHDIA FOLLOWING THE TRAGEDY – A LOCAL CHURCH DONATES FINANCIAL BLESSINGS

In the wake of the devastating fire that claimed the lives of twenty children in the secondary school dormitory in Mahdia, Region Eight, support from the Guyanese community continues to pour in. The most recent act of benevolence comes from the Freedom Life Ministry Group of Churches, where members have joined forces to provide tangible support to those affected by the tragedy. This act of kindness showcases the solidarity and compassion of the community during this difficult time.

