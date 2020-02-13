HEMP WILL MARK THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ERA IN GUYANA – MR. BEDESSEE

Chief Executive Officer of the Bedessee Group of Companies, USA Mr. Verman Bedessee, in a statement dated February 11, 2020, said that he has already spent substantial amount vested interest in Guyana to educate the Guyanese population on industrial hemp. This he claims, would bring a new level in life.

“The investment will create thousands of good paying green jobs and help a new industry take root as well as serve as a magnet for more companies and industry related enterprises to locate in Guyana,” Mr. Bedessee stated.

While Mr. Bedessee believes the company would “explode” the cultivating of hemp in Guyana, there are legislative barriers for the establishment of an industrial Hemp Industry.

“…the removal of the barriers will mark the beginning of a new era in Guyana and will open up the flood gates for investors as the country has thousands of acres of fertile unused and unutilized fertile land.

According to Bedessee, Bedessee Group of Companies has been established for decades and very much successful as the largest Caribbean distributors in the USA and Canada. It also holds one of the first license to process and manufacture Hemp products in Brooklyn, New York as licensed by New York Department of Agriculture.