Henry Rodney Dies: Veteran Comedian and Cultural Icon was 63

Guyana has lost a prolific son of the soil on Thursday. Icon, popular actor, comedian, and cultural activist Henry Rodney has passed.

His daughter, Tchaiko Rodney in a Facebook post said “My family and I confirm the passing of my father Henry Rodney on April 7th 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. We thank you for your continued prayers, support and well wishes….We covet your prayers in this time”

The Rodney family said that the 71-year-old actor died at around 1:14 pm in Brooklyn, New York.

A constant presence on stage and screen for several years, Rodney became a household name for Guyanese and even internationally. Whether it be theatre, comedy, spoken-word poetry, radio or television, Rodney loved what he did and it showed.

Born on Guyana’s Republic Anniversary,-February 23, Rodney was born in Beterverwagting, on the East Coast of the Demerara. It is said that his wife spanning career began in the church.

Although he began his career as a full-time actor in the late 70s, what really jump started his career was a sitcom called ‘Agree to Disagree’. The rest has been history.

Other plays that give credence to his fame include ‘Nothing to Laugh About,’, ‘Till ah Find a Place’1,2 and3, “Link Show” and Anybody see Brenda?’ among others.

He leaves to mourn his wife Joan and his daughters Tamara, Tuana and Tchaiko.