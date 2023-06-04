Herstelling man, 58, burns to death

Police have launched an investigation into a fire at Herstelling Sea Dam, East Bank Demerara (EBD), which claimed the life of 58-year-old Sundar Nandkishore.

According to the Police, the fire started at about 11:30h on Friday. Investigations so far reveal that Nandkishore is a bedridden diabetic residing alone and is a heavy smoker.

His daughter, who lives a short distance from his house, told investigators that she was on her verandah when she smelt and saw smoke coming from the deceased’s house.

As a result, she said she alerted her brother, who went to investigate and discovered Nandkishore lying on his bed, which was engulfed in flames.

An alarm was raised, and neighbours formed a bucket brigade and extinguished the fire.

Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned to the scene, and the 58-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The body was escorted to the Memorial Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

