Herstelling man busted with $10.6M worth of cocaine remanded to prison

Parmanand Persaud, 32, of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD), who was busted with $10.6 million worth of cocaine in his car, was remanded to prison on Wednesday.

Persaud, also known as ‘Jason,’ was hauled before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce in the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

It is alleged that on July 6, 2023, at the Young Professionals Housing Scheme, Persaud had 10.522 kilograms of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was remanded to prison, and the case was adjourned to August 28, 2023, for disclosure.

Reports are that on the day in question, ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) intercepted motor car PVV 4385, of which Persaud was the driver.

The vehicle was searched in the presence of Persaud, during which the cocaine was found. CANU had said that the cocaine had a street value of $10.6 million.

