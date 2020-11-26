Herstelling man pulls gun on young mom, abducts 1-day-old baby

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for abducting a one (1)-day-old baby from its young mother after allegedly holding her at gunpoint when she refused to hand the child over to him.

The suspect, who hails from the Herstelling village, East Bank Demerara (EBD), is said to have shared a relationship with the 19-year-old mom.

HGP Nightly News understands that the kidnapping took place on Tuesday around 20:45h at the home of the baby’s maternal grandmother in Tuschen Squatting Area, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Reports are that the infant’s mother was inside of her mom’s home when the suspect walked into the house and demanded that she hand him her baby. She told the cops that she refused to comply with such a demand since her child was only one (1)-day-old.

However, the 34-year-old man is said to have become annoyed with the young woman’s response and allegedly whipped out a silver handgun from his left side pants pocket and pointed it to her.

The female became fearful for her life and released her child into the custody of the woman who quickly walked out of the house and made good his escape.

The matter was immediately reported to the Tuschen Police Outpost and based on the report, police ranks throughout the Region Three Policing Division were alerted about the kidnapping.

According to a police report, ranks at the Vreed-en-Hoop junction, West Coast Demerara (WCD), intercepted a minibus owned and driven by a 37-year-old male of Anna Catherina, WCD, where the suspect and a 24-year-old female who was holding the baby in question, had been travelling in.

The woman, who resides in a village along East Coast Demerara (ECD), the baby, the minibus driver, and the suspect were all arrested and taken to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station

The female ECD resident told investigators that she does not know the suspect but that she was asked to “hold the baby” moments before the police ranks stopped the minibus.

“Her story was confirmed by the suspect. Statements were taken from her and she was released while the suspect remains in custody. The baby was also handed over to the mother who visited the station,” the police statement added.

Investigations into the matter are in progress.