HGP -“Beyond The Surface” is a new interview-based series hosted by Senior Reporter Handel Duncan, which premiered February 22nd, 2020. Handell conducts intensive interviews with guests to explore their perspectives on a particular idea, program or situation. Guests on this 4th episode are The People’s Republic Party, Ms. Phillis Jordan, Presidential Candidate and Ms. Valerie Leung, Prime Ministerial Candidate. Broadcast Wednesday ,February 26th, 2020

