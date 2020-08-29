HGP BUSINESS INSIDER: Executive Business Solutions (EBS) GUYANA INC. (INTERVIEW)

EBS (Guyana) Inc. On September 1, 2020, Executive Business Solutions (Guyana) Incorporated, will officially launch in Guyana (trading as EBS (Guyana) Inc.). COVID-19 has altered our launch plans but as the great Business Strategy firm we are, EBS (Guyana) Inc. adapted. Our main goal is to add value to our clients by way of our services and unmatched Customer Service, Professionalism and Experience. EBS (Guyana) Inc. is the sister company of Executive Business Solutions Limited (trading as EBS Ltd.) located in The Bahamas (New Providence) and has been in existence since 2015.

