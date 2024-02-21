Thursday, February 22, 2024
HGP Nightly News Celebrates Black History Month – We Salute the legend “NORMAN LUGARD BEATON.”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
During Black History Month, we honor the achievements of remarkable Guyanese and Caribbean individuals, and today’s spotlight is on the late Norman Lugard Beaton, an accomplished actor whose contributions to the arts have left an indelible mark. Norman Beaton is celebrated for his pioneering work in theater, television, and film, bringing to life characters that resonated with audiences and paved the way for future generations of actors. Tiana Cole presents an in-depth look at Beaton’s life, career highlights, and legacy as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry.

Previous article
JAGDEO CALLS CITIZENS SUPPORTING STRIKING TEACHERS “RELICS.” LEWIS SAYS JAGDEO “IS THE THIEF”
Hgp Nightly News Staff
