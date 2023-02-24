HGPTV Celebrating African-Guyanese Heroes During Black History Month:- DORIS HARPER-WILLS

Doris Harper-Wills, a renowned cultural patriot, was born in 1931 in the village of Agricola in then British Guiana. Her early education was acquired from Agricola Methodist School, Trinity Methodist School, and Bishops’ High School. Over the years, she gained recognition as a brilliant cultural patriot. Find out more in this HGPTV Black History Month feature presented by Renata Burnette.
