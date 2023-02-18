HGPTV Celebrating African-Guyanese Heroes During Black History Month:-EUSI KWAYAN

In honor of Black History Month, we are proud to feature a man whose name is synonymous with African-Guyanese excellence: the legendary Eusi Kwayana, also known as the ‘Sage of Buxton.’ Throughout his remarkable life, Kwayana had stood up for his beliefs, championed black culture, and forged his path when doors were closed. A true inspiration, he has made his mark as an activist, historian, writer, and educator. In this piece, journalist Renata Burnett delves into the life and legacy of this iconic figure.

Like this: Like Loading...