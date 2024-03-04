HGPTV extends our heartfelt appreciation to Beterverwagting native Mr.Paul Williams for his dedicated service to Guyana.

After 37 years of dedicated service in the Guyana Police Force, Deputy Commissioner of Police Paul Williams, a native of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, is entering pre-retirement leave. In 2018, Mr. Williams was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police by former President David Granger. He was also considered for Commissioner of Police, having been among the nominees interviewed by Mr. Granger.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Williams held various esteemed positions, including Crime Chief and Acting Commissioner of Police. He completed numerous courses and seminars at the Felix Austin Police College and other institutions. Noteworthy among his qualifications are the completion of a one-year Special Prosecutors’ Course conducted by the GPF and the University of Guyana, as well as holding a Diploma in Public Management, a Law Degree, a Post Graduate Diploma in Legislative Interpretation and Drafting, and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from UG, the University of the West Indies, and the European Union respectively.

Additionally, Mr. Williams has earned a Doctorate in International Relations. Let us extend our heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Williams for his dedicated service.

