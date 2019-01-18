HGPTV SPORTSCAST 17TH JANUARY 2019

Thirteen wickets fell on day one as the Guyana Jaguars batting was outshined by the Hurricanes bowling, while the Jaguars bowlers tried to claw their way back in the 5th round of the PCL Regional 4-Day tournament. Stanford Howard Reports.

Table toppers the Guyana Jaguars on the opening day of 5th round were swept aside by the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Providence Stadium after Skipper Johnson won the toss and opted to bat.

The Hurricanes Bowling was of a quality the Jaguars didn’t anticipate. Trevon Griffith was the first victim back into the dressing room for 2. His Opening partner Tagenarine Chanderpaul and skipper Leon Johnson started a Foundation to Jaguars first innings with a second wicket Partnership of 63 runs; the stand was eventually broken in the 28th over with the wicket of Chanderpaul on 22.

Skipper Johnson went to a build another partnership with Barnwell that contributed 46 runs before the skipper himself became the third victim for Hurricanes just 6 runs shy of his 50. The Jaguars batting effort from that point fell apart as the hurricanes kept on picking up wickets until all the Jaguars were all back in their dressing room for 196 in 68.1 overs.

When The Hurricanes took to the field, they survived the remaining 24 overs before stumps with the loss of three wickets for 57 runs. They trail by 139 runs with seven wickets in hand.