HGPTV SPORTSCAST 4th JANUARY 2019

With Stanford Howard:

There is commotion in the West Indies camp on the appointment of Richard Pybus as interim West Indies men’s coach.

President of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board, Enoch Lewis, is questioning the legitimacy of the appointment by the President of Cricket West Indies, Dave Cameron., who chose Richard Pybus as interim West Indies men’s coach.

In a lette, published by CMC, Enoch Lewis, complained to Jimmy Adams who is the director of cricket. He stated that advice was given by the Director of Cricket, to use men from the existing coaching staff and a list of 11 names were submitted of which, Esaun Crandon, Stuart Williams, Rayon Griffith, Robert Samuels and Nic Pothas were included.

Nic Pothas was recommended by Adams, favored by Stuart Law and loved by players, but refused to sign a remuneration package given to him, the package was approximately half of what the former coach Stuart Law had been paid. Nic Pothas made a request for payment closer to Law’s package, while still assuming the position for the Bangladesh tour last December.

President Cameron, then made a deal with Pybus for more than what Pothas had been offered.

This was at the heart of Enoch Lewis’s complaints, he contended that “None of the DOC (Director of Cricket), the Cricket Committee or the Technical Cricket Committee was consulted on the initiative to engage or negotiate with Mr. Pybus”

The letter contends that it is, “unacceptable and unethical for the CWI President to single-handedly recruit a person of his choosing, and to proceed with salary negotiations without the prior knowledge of the Board.”

Four Guyanese Table Tennis Players had the opportunity of their life time participating in a Training program at the World renowned Hebei Zhengding Table Tennis in China…….

They retuurned from a Table Tennis training programme this past week and have described the experience as nothing short of remarkable, according to a press release from the Guyana Table Tennis Association.

The four players are Natalie Cummings, Joel Alleyne, Nigel Bryan and Elishaba Johnson who spent one month in China. They were not only impressed by the training but they were also struck by the exceptional hospitality extended to them in the People’s Republic of China.

The training was facilitated through the support of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, and based on current technical and diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

The GTTA noted that, “We truly believe that these engagements will provide key benefits to raise the level of performance of our players and in enhance the cooperation between the peoples of China and Guyana.”

Chanderpaul Hemraj’s ton gives Guyana Jaguars a solid start in the third round against the Barbados Pride on the first day of the professional cricket league.

With Paul injured and Hetymer asked to be rested, the Jaguars started the New Year in the third round with a bang when they went up against the Barbados Pride .The Prides won the toss and elected to have bowl at the table leaders, Jaguars, but it was the Jaguar’s batting that sent a strong message to the Pride’s bowlers. Openers Chanderpaul Hemraj and Tagenarine Chanderpaul made a 1st wicket stand of 134. 94 of those runs came off the bat of Hermaj who recently return from Asia after failing to excel with the bat there.

The Pride then made a breakthrough in the 47th over; that was the wicket of Tagenarine caught for 37, skipper Leon Johnson didn’t stay long at the crease as he was caught and bowled by Holder on the last ball before Tea as the Jaguar’s sat comfortably on 199 for the loss of 2 wickets.

Hemraj who started day with his fine display of shots fell in the first over after the tea break for 144 of 172 balls with 20 fours and 4 sixes.

At stumps, the jaguars were 319 for five, with Raymond Reifer on 53 and Anthony Bramble on 51.

India have the Aussies on the back foot in their own backyard as the visitors amassed 622 for 7 declared in the first innings of the 4thTest.

In the fourth and final test match of the test series between Australia against India,

the Indian batsmen once again showed their class with the bat. India in their first innings posted a score of 622 for 7 declared. The majority of those runs came off the bat of Cheteshwar Pujara 193,Rishabh Pant 159 not out, with help from Mayank Agarwal 77 runs and Jadeda 81.

The Aussies only had 10 overs to deal with on the second day and settled for 24 runs on the board at stumps, with Harris on 19 and Khawaja on 5