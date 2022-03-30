HICKEN OFFICIALLY TAKES OVER AS ‘TOP COP’ OF POLICE FORCE

From the Guyana Police Force:

Several changes were made today in the senior management/command structure of the Guyana Police Force as Mr. Clifton Hicken officially takes over the helm as acting Commissioner of Police.

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, on Monday appointed Mr Hicken to act in the Office of the Commissioner of Police in the Guyana Police Force.

The appointment takes effect today (Wednesday, March 30, 2022).

Prior to the appointment, Mr Hicken was performing the duties of Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’.

Former Commissioner of Police (ag) Mr. Nigel Hoppie, DSM, proceeded on pre-retirement leave on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

MANAGEMENT CHANGES

The changes made today at the Senior Command level of the Force are as follows:

Senior Superintendent R. Budhram: From – Head Special Branch, he will now be performing the function of Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Senior Superintendent E. Watts : From – Commander Police Regional Division #3 to Head Special Branch

3. Senior Superintendent M. Siewnarine: From Commander Police Regional Division #4’B’ to Commander Police Regional Division #3

4. Woman Superintendent D. Griffith: From Commander Police Regional Division #2 to Commander Police Regional Division #4’B’ Superintendent S. Bacchus: From Force Training Officer to Commander Police Regional Division #2 Superintendent K. King: From Second in-Command Regional Division #4’B’ to Force Training Officer (temporary)

Mark Ramotar

Head, GPF’s Corporate Communications Unit